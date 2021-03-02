‘This is home’: Artists, immigrants trying to save Little Village building after owner change

CHICAGO – A group of artists and immigrants are in a battle to save a Little Village building they call home following an ownership change.

The signs hanging in the windows of 3200 S. Kedzie Ave. make it pretty clear the people inside do not plan to go quietly.

Adriana Villalobos, Marcos Hernandez, Ivan Cruz and Juan Herrera pooled around their money to convert the rundown, grimy warehouse into a stylish living and community gathering space.

“This place is a place of music, a place of art where we do a lot and we get together and help people out in a lot of different way,” Ivan Cruz said. “This is home, this is where we call home.”

But in Nov. 2018, the Chicago Southwest Development Corporation bought the warehouse out of foreclosure for $4.7 million with plans to demolish it to make way for Focal Point Community; which is a mixed-use development anchored by a brand-new St. Anthony Hospital.

A lawyer for the CSDC said all occupants were notified they needed to move because all leases had actually expired in 2016, under the previous owner.

“Three of the people right here they make agreement with Guillermo Hernandez verbally but me and Juan we have a lease from Guillermo Hernandez,” Marcos Hernandez said.

Guillermo Hernandez did in fact have a lease with the old owners, but the CSDC lawyer is adamant they can’t continue to use the property because Guillermo Hernandez had no right to sublease it and it’s illegal to convert the space to residential use when it’s zoned for commercial and manufacturing.

Hernandez passed away in August without resolving the issues. Since then, the group has been trying to pay rent but the CSDC won’t accept it. Instead, they said the CSDC has been pushing them to move by putting up fencing, barricades and hiring a security guard.

“They are harassing us, even with the police,” said Marcos Hernandez.

The lawyer for CSDC disputes that by saying they are free to come and go.

Kim Wasserman Neito, with the Little Village Environmental Justice Organization, said this fight speaks to the reality of what’s happening in Little Village.

“There’s always been affordable places to live and so when you are gentrified out of your community and the rent is too high and expensive for you to stay in you find alternatives,” said Wasserman Neito.

The two sides are now in housing court waiting for a judge to make a final determination. Wasserman Nieto said the jury is still out on whether the community supports St. Anthony’s Hospital relocating to an industrial corridor.

The CSDC still does not own one key piece of land to make this development work. It is supposed to go before the City Council at the end of the month.