Third man charged with first-degree murder of 7-year-old Natalia Wallace

CHICAGO — Another arrest has been made in the case of 7-year-old Natalia Wallace.

Wallace was shot and killed while playing outside on the Fourth of July in the 100 block of North Latrobe Avenue.

Terrell Boyd, 30, of Wisconsin, was taken into custody Monday in the 700 block of Wisconsin Avenue in Racine, Wisconsin. He was extradited to Chicago and charged with one felony count of first-degree murder and one felony count of aggravated battery.

Boyd is the third suspect charged in the 7-year-old’s murder.

He is due in bond court Tuesday.