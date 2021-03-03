Third man accuses Michael Pfleger of inappropriate sexual behavior

CHICAGO — A third man has come forward accusing St. Sabina pastor, the Rev. Michael Pfleger, of inappropriate sexual behavior.

In an affidavit, the man says he was 18 when Pfleger allegedly grabbed him in a sexual manner. He says it happened in 1979.

The man says he smoked marijuana and drank alcohol with Pfleger begining when he was 15 or 16.

Unlike the two brothers who allege years of sexual abuse, the man says he does not plan to file an independent claim with the archdiocese, or to seek a financial settlement.

The man says he is coming forward because he is worried about victim trashing, and wanted to acknowledge that the brothers were not the only cases of Pfleger acting inappropriately.

Pfleger has denied the allegations made by the brothers.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.