Third Chicago police officer dies by apparent suicide

A Chicago police badge hangs in front of the City of Chicago Public Safety Headquarters on December 1, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — Another Chicago police officer has apparently died by suicide – the third this year within the department.

The off-duty officer was apparently found in a car near Nathan Hale Elementary School on the city’s Southwest Side Wednesday morning.

Members of the department saluted an ambulance carrying the officer’s body as it arrived at the Medical’s Examiner’s Office.

The officer’s name was not released, but WGN has learned that he was only 24-years-old.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown released the following statement on Wednesday night:

“It is always profoundly painful to deliver such news. This morning, the Department experienced the heartbreaking loss of one of our police officers to an apparent suicide. As his family, loved ones and fellow CPD officers mourn, we are asking the city to help carry their grief by keeping them in your thoughts. Being a police officer is not an easy job and our officers carry the weight of the world on their shoulders. They put their lives on the line for the people of Chicago, all while balancing their daily lives and taking care of their families. At the end of the day, these police officers are only human. It’s so important now, more than ever, to remember that. Statement from CPD Supt. David Brown

The National Suicide Hotline 1-800-273-8255.

Read more Chicago news headlines and stories here.