Thieves steal thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from Burberry in Oakbrook Center

OAK BROOK, Ill. — Police are investigating a smash and grab theft at the Burberry store at Oakbrook Center mall.

Police said three men entered the store around 11:30 a.m. and stole merchandise worth over $23,000.

The men, described as in their 20s, then fled the scene in a black BMW with tinted windows.

Police did not release a description of the men.

In November, 14 suspects were caught on surveillance video stealing well over $100,000 in merchandise from the Louis Vuitton in the same shopping center. Oak Brook Police said that case is still under investigation.

Thieves also targeted the Nordstrom at Oakbrook Center early last month.

Chicago’s Michigan Avenue is no stranger to this trend either.

Twice last week, burglars broke into the Burberry store on the Magnificent Mile and stole an undisclosed amount of merchandise.

Oak Brook police said detectives are investigating and hope Burberry’s surveillance video may help in the investigation.