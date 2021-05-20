‘They’re a way of building community’: Block parties returning to Chicago this summer

CHICAGO – Block parties will soon be back in full effect this summer in Chicago.

Ald. Carlos Ramirez Rosa (35th Ward) led the charge to bring back block parties following new COVID-19 guidelines by the CDC.

“Block clubs are a Chicago tradition. It a way we get sown in the city during the summer,” he said. “They’re a way of building community and togetherness.”

The city will start accepting block party applications on June 6 and the parties can begin on July 15.

“There won’t be capacity limits planned for block parties,” Dr. Arwady said. “But you do need to have what we are calling a ‘COVID captain’ to help communicate COVID safety protocols.”

Even though block parties will be back, no bouncy houses will be allowed for kids.

“Because young children still not eligible for vaccine we still have concerns group with COVID for our youngest groups,” Dr. Arwady said.

Lynn Casey, owner of Bounce Houses R Us, is disappointed at the news. She said city officials got it all wrong and that it is possible for kids to be safe in bounce houses.

“I hope they reconsider or maybe consider some other options. Waters slides that aren’t enclosed,” she said.”

If you want to hold a block party, contact your alderman for a permit.