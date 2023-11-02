CHICAGO — Several places across Chicagoland are collecting leftover Halloween candy.

Here is a list of places you can donate your candy.

Soldiers’ Angels has a searchable map to find a place where you drop off candy. They have dozens of locations, including in Naperville, Sycamore, St. Charles, Minooka, Joliet, Chicago and Addison.

People’s Resource Center in Wheaton and Westmont is accepting sealed candy.

Operation Shoebox is collecting bags of individually wrapped candies. They said heat-resistant candy is best. It can be sent to Operation Shoebox 8630 East Highway 25 Belleview, FL 34420

Many Ronald McDonald House Charities locations will accept unopened candy donations. There are several local chapters including in Chicago, Naperville, Winfield and Oak Brook.

Operation Support Our Troops is collecting candy. They have several donation sites across the area. It’s best to call the location first to see if they are collecting candy.

You can also check with your local school, church, shelter, police station, fire station or community center to see if they are accepting donations.