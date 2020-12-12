‘Their kind words literally makes it better’: After mother carjacked on West Side, viewers step up

CHICAGO — After a single mother, who drives for Uber to support her child, was carjacked earlier this week, WGN viewers have stepped up to help her out.

On Monday while Uber driving on West Lexington, Shauntai Johnson thought she was doing a pickup.

Instead, she said guns were pointed at her head and Johnson started running down the street screaming for help.

She saw a group of people having a party and prayed they would extend a helping hand. They laughed at her instead.

“I cannot sleep at night,” Johnson said Thursday. “I look at my son. I have a son I provide for. This was my only income and to see I’ve been set back in such a way, it really hurts.”

Johnson has only lived in Chicago for a couple of years. She figured coming here would be a fresh start for her child. The single mother drives Uber to provide for the 4-year-old.

Since the story aired, several WGN viewers have gifted her money to help Johnson and her child.

One of them was Cecelia Littlefield, from Hinsdale. She was inspired to give after her friend recently died of cancer and wanted Johnson to know there are still good people in the world.

“What she went through pleading for help at that one home and they just laughed at her, just touched my heart,” Littlefield said. “And I felt like I had to do something.”

Driving Uber was Johnson’s full-time job. Her car is still missing, but the viewers’ kindness is making it bearable.

“Their kind words literally makes it better. It makes it better,” Johnson said. “I don’t think about them as much, the group of people laughing at the situation.”

Her blue Volkswagen is still missing with license plate BV93786. If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

To donate to her GoFundMe, click here.