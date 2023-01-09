CHICAGO — The Wiener’s Circle welcomed a group of 60 migrants with free Chicago-style hot dogs.

The Lincoln Park hot dog stand posted on Twitter that they delivered the food last week to migrants who arrived to Chicago from Texas.

“Special delivery to an undisclosed location to feed 60 migrants dropped here in below zero weather just a week ago,” the post reads.

The restaurant’s owner is also urging other local restaurants to provide a hot meal for the new arrival every Tuesday evening.

Wiener’s Circle has also set up a clothing drive for migrants. Anyone looking to donate warm weather clothing can bring items to the restaurant, located at 2622 North Clark.

“Winter clothes drive for migrants that recently arrived. Looking for coats, boots, pants, etc. the sizes skew small. Mens boots size 8 to 11 especially in need. Bring them by the store, 2622 n Clark, and we will make sure they get delivered to the right places. thanks Chicago.”