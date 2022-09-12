Roberta “Poochie” Jackson lays into a customer — playfully — at The Wiener’s Circle. (Michael Tercha/Chicago Tribune)

CHICAGO — After the Bears took care of business Sunday in the season opener against the 49ers, one North Side institution is offering free hot dogs if they unexpectedly make the playoffs.

On Twitter Sunday after the game, The Wieners Circle said, “The rain hasn’t stopped us or da @ChicagoBears. Free char dogs before the first playoff game, let’s do this!”

A few weeks ago, the establishment invited a 4-year-old boy, who went viral after losing his hot dog at a White Sox game, to hang out.

In a monsoon, the Monsters of the Midway surprised pundits by beating San Francisco 19-10. The defense embraced new head coach Matt Eberflus’ HITS principle, which focuses on turning the ball over.

Rookie Jaquan Brisker started things off with a fumble recovery and veteran Eddie Jackson got his first interception since 2019.

The road to free char dogs continues Sunday night against the Packers.