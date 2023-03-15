CHICAGO — Chicago’s top cop officially resigns Thursday and the search for his replacement will be nationwide.

The Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability (CCPSA) is charged with conducting the search and plan to discuss their plans at a Wednesday press conference.

The CCPSA “will discuss the Commission’s key powers, the Police Superintendent search process, and timeline,” according to a press release.

WGN plans to livestream this event in its entirety within this story beginning at approximately 10 a.m.