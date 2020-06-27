‘The people of Chicago deserve better.’ Trump pens letter to Lightfoot and Pritzker, offers help on city violence

CHICAGO — President Donald Trump wrote a letter to Illinois Govenor JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Friday about the violence in the city of Chicago.

“I write to you today to call your attention to and urge action on the devastating violence in Chicago. While I have been heartened to see crime reductions nationally the last few years, I have been horrified by the continued violence in this great American city,” the letter begins.

Your lack of leadership on this important issue continues to fail the people you have sworn to protect. I am concerned it is another example of your lack of commitment to the vulnerable citizens who are victims of this violence and a lack of respect for the men and women in law enforcement.

Trump goes on to say Lightfoot and Pritzker “must establish law and order.”

If you are interested, I am willing to ask members of my Cabinet to meet with you and help devise a plan to make Chicago safe, since a successful formula has escaped both you and your predecessors. My Administration would also welcome the opportunity to engage with you and your colleagues as you develop bipartisan policy recommendations to improve policing and make our great cities safer for all.

Trump ends the letter with: “Unfortunately, you continue to put your own political interests ahead of the lives, safety, and fortunes of your own citizens. The people of Chicago deserve better.”

President Trump's letter to the Governor of Illinois and Mayor of Chicago: https://t.co/nW8xCPQfTX — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 27, 2020

Lightfoot responded with a series of tweets late Friday. She said she stands with Pritzker and “I don’t need leadership lessons from Donald Trump.”

I stand with @GovPritzker in providing for the safety and well-being of our residents. — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) June 27, 2020

It is despicable, disgusting and all too typical. Same old tired playbook. How about some leadership not steeped in the divide and conquer tactics? — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) June 27, 2020

I don’t need leadership lessons from Donald Trump. — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) June 27, 2020