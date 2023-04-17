CHICAGO — Calling all fans of ‘The Office!’ There’s an opportunity to meet some of your favorite cast members of the beloved sitcom this weekend at Chicago’s Navy Pier.

A fan convention for the hit sitcom called “The Reunion,” will host guests that include Dwight himself, Rainn Wilson, who will appear only on Saturday, Brian Baumgartner (Kevin), Kate Flannery (Meredith), David Koechner (Todd), Matt Jones (Zeke) and Creed Bratton.

During the April 22-23 event, cast members will participate in Q&A panels and interviews, photo opportunities, trivia and more.

Cosplay is encouraged.

General admission starts at $49.95. VIP tickets begin at $249.95.

Interested? Click here for more information.