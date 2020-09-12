‘The Nutcracker’ ballet auditions go on amid pandemic

CHICAGO — On a dreary autumn morning the sounds of Christmas serve as a reminder of what’s to come. Auditions for what will be A&A ballet’s fourth annual production of the Nutcracker.

Among the hopefuls here is also the youngest — 4-year-old Ellie. She came to audition on Saturday and came with her mom who brought her love and support.

“We went last year and she just loved it so she Alexa play Nutcracker, Tchitovsky all the time so we catch her in the bathroom, standing on the toilet using the towel ring pretending to be in the ballet,” Christina Boots, Ellie’s mom, said.

Past productions of the Nutcracker have had upwards of 175 performers for A&A ballet — a reimagined Art Deco spin on the classic.

Those auditioning Saturday, about 30 in all, will be part of a much different version all together.

“It would be shorter version, smaller groups, it would be arranged differently,” Alexei Kremnel, A&A Ballet, said.

Just a few months ago, Kremnev wondered if there would be even be a production this year because of COVID-19. But after a summer season of classes, with no students testing positive, he turned to staging a new version, an altered tradition.

“We’re not talking about a huge business enterprise right now because we understand that our audience might be limited and most likely it will,” Kremnev said.

Even now, he’s not sure if the audience will be live in person, online or if it will be recorded and streamed. His focus is on creation, and education for these young dancers. Performing their art, even if it means doing it a bit differently.

But making a pandemic Nutcracker memorable.

“If everyone has a good clear plan, I think it’s safe, enjoyable and it gives kids a lot of opportunity and also a lot of hope,” he said.