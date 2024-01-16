CHICAGO — Any given year, there are more than 60,000 unhoused people in Chicago.

The Night Ministry organization is trying to reach as many of them as possible, and while leading up to the winter storm and the arctic plunge, their outreach teams have been out educating people on the resources available.

“Our teams are very eager to get back out on the streets to check on folks – it’s very worrisome to wonder how folks have fared.,” Erin Ryan, the Senior Vice President of The Night Ministry, said. “(Tuesday), we are making calls and others have hunkered down in their tents with the supplies that we and other groups have provided.”

The Night Ministry teams will get back to work on Wednesday. They’re most concerned about hypothermia in anyone whose clothes may have gotten wet during the rain and snow.

If you’d like to donate to The Night Ministry, contact Tedd Peso at tedd@thenightministry.org to schedule a donation drop-off.

If ordering from Amazon, send to the following address:

The Night Ministry

1735 North Ashland Avenue Suite 2000

Chicago, IL 60622

773-784-9000

The Garfield Community Service Center, located at 10 South Kedzie Avenue, will be open 24 hours for anyone in need.

The Harold Washington Library will also be a warming center for anyone in need. The library is located at 400 South State Street.