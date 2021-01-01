‘The Honeycomb Project’ helps connect kids to civil service at an early age

2020 was a tough year, why not start 2021 with an act of kindness?

The Passman family has been part of The Honeycomb Project for a long time.

“We started when Izzy was about 3 or 4,” mother Allie Passman said.

Now Izzy is 10 and Tyler is 7. This year, they’ve made masks for health care workers, painted a street in Utah for Black Lives Matter awareness and helped shelter animals at the anti-cruelty society.

Their new effort is The Honeycomb Project, which encourages families to work together to make their communities a little brighter.

To kick off the New Year, Izzy and Tyler wrote kind notes and put it in their neighbors’ mailboxes.

“I said “Happy New Year!’ and put a decoration on,” said Tyler.

When the virus hit, The Honeycomb Project wanted to created a safe environment for families to still volunteer without leaving their homes. The kindness challenge this holiday season was a huge success.

“Spreading acts of kindness is something we can all do, it doesn’t cost any money,” said Kristina Lowenstein with The Honeycomb Project.

For the Passman family, that means teaching their kids at a very early age how to treat others.