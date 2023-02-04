CHICAGO — A new exhibit at the Illinois Holocaust Museum is based on a book that stood as a guide for ways for Black travelers to travel safely across the county during segregation.

Noah Cruickshank, from the Illinois Holocaust Museum, joined us in the studio to talk about how the author, Victor Hugo Green, a New York postal worker, took inspiration from similar guides curated for Jewish people to help them travel safer.

