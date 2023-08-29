CHICAGO — John Kezdy, an Illinois prosecutor and the singer for the Chicago punk rock band The Effigies, died on Saturday from injuries sustained in a bike crash in the northern suburbs earlier in the week.

64-year-old Kezdy was hospitalized after the crash on Wednesday, August 23, which occurred near the intersection of Sheridan Road and South Avenue in Glencoe. He succumbed to his injuries on Saturday, August 26, after several days in the hospital.

Kezdy, a Highland Park resident was riding his bike along Sheridan Road when he crashed into the back of a stopped Dodge Ram ProMaster, according to Glencoe Public Safety. Officials say an investigation into the crash by the North Regional Major Crash Assistance Team is ongoing.

Paul Zamost, a member of The Effigies, confirmed the death to WGN News on Tuesday afternoon.

“He was a unique individual,” Zamost said.

The Effigies formed in Chicago 1980 and released five studio albums, alongside several singles and EPs.

Kezdy was present at the time of the Highland Park Parade mass shooting in July of 2022 and suffered a gunshot wound. He is one of the individuals named in the indictment against Robert Crimo Jr.

Kezdy’s younger brother, Pierre Kezdy, who was a member of the punk rock group Naked Raygun, died in 2020 after a battle with Cancer.

