CHICAGO — Fans of Pink Floyd will have an extra reason to attend Adler Planetarium for the next year.

In honor of the 50th anniversary of “The Dark Side of The Moon,” Adler is hosting a new full-dome planetarium show of the same name.

The show promises to focus on what Adler is best known for.

“It really is a space show,” said Adler Sr. Director of Theaters & Visualization Mike Smail. “You will really see a lot of the same beautiful space as in our international productions.”

On Feb. 27, 1973, the album was debuted at the London Planetarium.

“It promises to be immersive; an all-encompassing surround sound and visual treat that will transcend reality and take you way beyond the realms of 2D experience,” part of a statement from Pink Floyd said.

This isn’t the first time Adler has been involved with music, but it has been a while.

“It was called Sonic Vision and Moby curated the soundtrack of modern rock and electronica,” Smail said.

“The Dark Side of the Moon” begins on March 31 and ends on March 31 of next year.

The show will be playing at 3:15 p.m. Monday through Friday, with the exception of Wednesday, in the Grainger Sky Theater. On Wednesdays, it will be shown at 9:10 p.m.