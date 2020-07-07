‘The Blues Brothers’ Wauconda beach to reopen after 30 years

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE — Episode 6 — Pictured: Dan Aykroyd as Elwood Blues, John Belushi as Jake Blues of musical guest the Blues Brothers perform November 18, 1978 (Photo by Al Levine/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

WAUCONDA, Ill. — Wauconda’s iconic beach seen in the “The Blues Brothers” movie is set to open after a $3 million renovation.

After a prolonged wait due to the coronavirus pandemic, the northeastern Illinois beach is set to open to the public Wednesday. The Daily Herald reported that the initial grand opening was envisioned for Memorial Day weekend.

The beach, featured in the classic 1980 film “The Blues Brothers,” was formerly a privately run attraction founded by the late Phil Froehlke in the 1920s.

Restrictions for the safety of customers will be set in place, including a capacity limit to 80 customers. Social distancing will be enforced and masks are recommended.