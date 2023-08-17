CHICAGO — One of the most exciting young players on the Cubs’ roster added a dramatic first to his Major League Baseball resume on Wednesday night along with a celebration to remember.

All were part of his moment that took what looked like a City Series win for the White Sox and flipped it on its head.

With the Cubs down 3-1 with two runners on in the ninth, Christopher Morel took the fourth pitch he saw from Gregory Santos deep to right center field. The ball would drop just above the basket into the first row of the bleachers to give the Cubs a 4-3 win, setting off a celebration to remember.

As fans roared their approval around Wrigley Field, Morel took his helmet off and sprinted around the bases looking towards the dugout.

He eventually threw his helmet away as he rounded second, then around third base Morel completely took his jersey off.

He’d toss that away before leaping onto home plate, where his teammates mobbed him and eventually showered him with water.

“Cubs win,” said Morel when he was asked what he was thinking at that moment. “That’s the only thing I’ve got on my mind at the moment.”

It was the first walk-off homer of Morel’s career and allows the Cubs to win the 2023 City Series against the White Sox 3-1, doing so for the first time since 2018. One could easily argue it’s the biggest moment of the utility player’s career so far, with the home run coming in his 190th major league game.

This moment was set up by a few of his teammates, starting with reliever Michael Fulmer striking out three-straight White Sox batters after they loaded the bases in the eighth. Nick Madrigal then hit a solo homer in the eighth to get the Cubs deficit down to one.

After Drew Smyly pitched a shutout ninth inning, Cody Bellinger doubled to left and Dansby Swanson walked, setting up Morel for his moment at the plate.

“Those were great at-bats, like you mentioned, coming in and having Nick Madrigal hit a home run,” said Morel, using an interpreter for this answer to the media, about his 19th homer of the year. “Once I saw that, I said to myself ‘This game is ours.’ Then you had Bellinger go out there and hit a double and then you had Swanson go out there and he took a walk, and now I had my moment.

“I got struck out once, and I knew that wasn’t going to happen again, and I knew that was my moment and that was my time.”

Morel certainly celebrated like it was during a memorable evening at the Friendly Confines.