CHICAGO — Tuesday is a busy travel day at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport but thankfully the delays and cancelations have been kept to a minimum.

Sunday will be the busiest travel day with nearly 3 million people flying. On Wednesday. 2.7 million will fly and 2.6 million on Tuesday.

In Chicago, Sunday is also expected to be the busiest day with nearly 300,000 passengers coming in and out of both of the city’s international airports.

Between Monday and Tuesday, both airports will welcome more than 1.65 million passengers. That’s about 1.5% higher than last year.

The Chicago airports are reminding people to use the cell phone lots if they are coming to pick someone up.

United Airlines is expecting one of its busiest travel days since before the pandemic on Sunday.

The company said they have de-icing trucks ready at airports experiencing cold weather and that hiring is up with the addition of more flight attendants, pilots and customer service agents.

AAA anticipates more than 55 million people will travel between Wednesday and Sunday.

The Illinois Tollway expects nearly 8.8 million vehicles on the road over the extended Thanksgiving holiday.

The busiest day will be Wednesday with 1.8 million cars on the road.

The Illinois Tollway is suspending most construction lane closures starting Wednesday through Monday except on the Tri-State Tollway and I-355 at the I-88 interchange.

Travel expert Peter Greenberg joined WGN Evening News to discuss more.