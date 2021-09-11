‘Thank you to everyone’: Sister of Carlos Yanez Jr. provides update on wounded officer’s condition

Nicole Yanez, the sister of officer Carlos Yanez Jr., who was wounded in an August shooting that killed his partner Ella French, told WGN that Yanez Jr. is giving “110 percent in rehab.”

“He is giving it 110% in rehab. He is showing some small movements in his left arm and the right leg is getting some strength slowly. The left leg hasn’t shown much improvement.

A fourth bullet was discovered at the rehab location. It penetrated his right cheek and shattered in several pieces in his right neck. There are no plans to remove any of the bullets due to their locations.

The past month has been difficult psychologically accepting his disabilities and loss of his eye, but he is resilient and staying positive. A fellow officer visited him yesterday and gave him his first haircut since the incident. Thank you to everyone who is still holding him and his family in their prayers.”