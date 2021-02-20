Texas dogs and cats arrive in Chicago area following historic winter storm

MORTON GROVE, Ill. — Hundreds of miles from where their journey began, dogs and cats rescued in Texas during the recent winter storm arrived in the Chicago area Saturday afternoon.

Wright-Way Rescue in Morton Grove helped take in animals left stranded in the Texas storm, many of which were strays.

“We have the manpower, we have the space, we can do it and we’re more than happy to help,” Kelly Campbell of Wright-Way said.

Many of the animals traveled over 16 hours in a car for a new life in the Chicago area, and will now be looked over by a veterinarian and eventually be put up for adoption.

“Comfort, love and a home, like to start their best paw forward and their new life in the big city,” Campbell said.