CHICAGO — The subzero temperatures and dangerous wind chills that have gripped Chicagoland all week will gradually start to abate soon.

But that won’t be on Tuesday.

Subzero temperatures, with highs in the low single-digits, will persist throughout the area, along with wind chills again plummeting well below zero.

A Wind Chill Warning is in effect for Cook County, along with Chicago’s northern and western suburbs, until noon Tuesday. That will then switch to a Wind Chill Advisory until 9 a.m. Wednesday. Chicago’s southern suburbs are also under a Wind Chill Advisory now.

Temperatures will finally climb back into the teens on Wednesday.

Tuesday, however, is off to a frigid start, with Chicago recording a temperature of -4 around 5 a.m. and Rochelle dropping all the way to -11. Again, wind chills throughout the area clocked in between -20 and -30.

Tuesday should remain clear and dry, then Wednesday is projected to be mostly cloudy, with a slight chance of snow overnight into Thursday for areas south of Chicago. There is also a possibility for lake-effect snow in the area later in the week.

Then, finally, winter’s icy grip looks to ease up on Chicagoland by next week, with an early forecasted high in the low 30s on Monday.

Forecast

TODAY: Wind Chill Warning until noon. Mostly sunny, winds W/SW at 10-20 mph, gusts of 25. High 3.



TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Wind Chill Advisory until 9 a.m. Wednesday. Winds W/SW at 10-15 mph, gusts of 25. Low -1.



TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy, slight chance of snow shower. Winds W/SW at 10-15 mph, gusts of 25. High 15.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog