Temps falling, wind chills expected Wednesday night

Colder air has begun blowing into the Chicago area.

Temps are expected to fall throughout the day Wednesday and will be in the teen by the evening.

Wednesday night will be clear and very cold.

Much of the area will see dangerously cold wind chill temps between (-5) and (-15) degrees.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Porter County Indiana for lake effect snow. Possible accumulations 2-8″.

WINTER STORM WATCH: sections of the Michiana snow belt Wednesday evening through Thursday evening. Lake effect snow showers to come in waves, but potentially heavy at times (1-2" per hour) creating dangerous travel conditions. #INwx @WGNNews ❄❄❄ pic.twitter.com/sT0drTMms7 — Bill Snyder (@billyweather) January 18, 2022

Thursday will be sunny and not as windy but still very cold. Highs in the mid-teens are expected.

Not quite as cold for Friday.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog

More clouds and a chance of some weekend light snow at times with highs in the mid 20s and low in the teens.

We should have had 14″ of snow this season. So far we’ve logged only about 6.5”.