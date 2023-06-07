CHICAGO — Black women and girls account for more than 35% of the missing people reported by Chicago police in the last two decades.

On Wednesday evening, youth activists are raising awareness about their plight and marching to demand change.

The teens are heading down King Drive with community members, activists and other youth leaders not far behind.

The march was created by a 13-year-old girl in 2017 looking to channel her anger into action.

It came after she learned about the lack of attention given to missing Black and brown girls in Chicago.

The marchers on Wednesday are demanding thorough police investigations into at least 51 Black women who have been missing since 2001.

Along with shedding a light on the missing and murdered, organizers are calling for widespread policy changes and want a seat at the decision-making table at the local, state and federal levels.

“When we say what’s happening to us, we’re possibly the experts,” Tanisha Williams with the Kenwood Oakland Community Organization said. “When we create things, then those directly impacted and affected should be at the table. There’s been talk about a task force but none of the community is at the table. Nobody who has been directly impacted to aid the issues is at the table. We are concerned with that.”

Organizers said they will continue holding the event until the cases are resolved and the families of the missing receive closure.