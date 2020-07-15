Teenager pulled from Lake Michigan at Waukegan Beach

WAUKEGAN — A teenage girl was pulled from Lake Michigan at Waukegan Beach.

A swimmer was pulled from the water at Waukegan Municipal Beach Tuesday afternoon near 200 E. Sea Horse Dr. First responders got the call around 4:30 p.m.

The rough surf was too much for the girl in the water and bystanders jumped into action to help get her to safety — not far from the warning sign of no lifeguard on duty.

Waukegan fire officials said the teenage girl was already conscious and breathing by the time they arrived on the scene.

The teen was brought to nearby Vista Medical Center in fair condition.

The incident is just the latest in a string of water emergencies in the area.

Last Monday, an 83-year-old man died at Clark Street Beach in north suburban Evanston.

On Thursday, a 12-year-old boy died at Marquette Park beach in Gary Indiana. He also overcome by the water

And over the weekend in Porter County, Indiana. A 10-year-old girl, on vacation with her family from Minnesota, drowned at Lakeshore Camp Resort.