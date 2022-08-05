CHICAGO — Four people were taken to local hospitals, including a teenage girl in serious condition, after a car crashed into a CTA bus stop Friday evening.

The crash happened at the CTA Bus shelter near 79th St and S Racine Ave at around 7:45 p.m. Friday.

[Minor Delays / Reroute] 79 79th buses are temporarily rerouted via 79th, Halsted, 76th, Loomis and 79th, due to street blockage near Racine/79th. — cta (@cta) August 6, 2022

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the teenage girl in serious-to-critical condition was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, while two adults were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, and another adult was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in fair-to-serious condition.

It is unclear at this time what led to the crash and if the driver of the car was injured.