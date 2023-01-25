CHICAGO — A 15-year-old girl whose dog was stabbed during an attack last month was honored Tuesday night on the Northwest Side.

Ynali Macias was walking her dog Bebe near 6400 block of West Irving Park Road on Dec. 26.

At some point, police allege Jeanette Olivo, 61, stabbed the dog after briefly speaking with the girl.

Bebe suffered serious stab wounds, but later recovered through surgery.

The Garrido Stray Rescue Foundation raised nearly $8,400, which covered the cost of the dog’s surgery and vet bills.