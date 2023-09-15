Сhicago, USA – July 11, 2012: Chicago police patch on the arm of an officer at the Taste of Chicago. (Getty)

CHICAGO — A teen girl is in custody accused of throwing food at a Chicago Transit employee on Thursday, according to police.

Police say the 17-year-old girl was charged after she allegedly threw food at a transit employee during an argument that broke out on a bus in East Village.

Police say the alleged altercation unfolded just before 9 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14, in the 6600 block of South State Street.

According to police, the teen girl entered a bus and an argument broke out shortly after. Police say the argument escalated and the girl allegedly threw food at the 60-year-old man.

Police say officers caught the teen minutes later and she was arrested just after 9 a.m.

The 17-year-old girl was charged with Aggravated Battery of a Transit Employee.

Currently, it is unclear what led to the alleged argument and police have not identified the victim.