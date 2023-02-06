CHICAGO — 13-year-old Zuvanta McBride has been missing for the last month from where she was last seen in the city’s Burnside neighborhood.

She is described as being 4 feet and eleven inches, weighing at 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was reportedly last seen near the 500 block of East 92nd Street on January 4.

Police say she left a phone message on January 12. She is also said to have frequented the areas of Tuley park and Ivy Park Homes.

Police say to contact Area 2 SVU if located or seen.