Teen fatally shot in South Loop parking garage

CHICAGO — A teenager was shot and killed in a parking garage in the South Loop.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of South Wabash, near the Essex Hotel and East-West University.

Police said the 16-year-old boy was sitting in the passenger seat, alongside a friend, when two armed people wearing ski masks approached the vehicle and fired shots inside.

The teen was struck twice in the face. He was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the offenders were in a black vehicle that fled the scene.

No one is in custody.