Teen falls 20 feet through school skylight in Deerfield

DEERFIELD, Ill. — A teenager climbed onto the roof of a Catholic school and fell through the skylight into the building.

The incident happened around 10:20 p.m. Sunday at Holy Cross School, located at 720 Elder Lane in Deerfield.

Police said some teenagers were on the roof of the school, and one of them fell 20 feet through the skylight. The teen managed to get out of the building on his own, and he was transported to the hospital. The extent of his injuries are unknown.

No word yet on why the teens were on the roof.

Police are investigating.