Teen charged with carjacking food delivery driver in West Town

CHICAGO – A 17-year-old is in custody after allegedly carjacking a food delivery driver Saturday.

According to police, it happened near West Randolph and Peoria in the Fulton Market District. The food delivery driver said he saw a teenager get into his car while he was making a stop.

When the driver tried to pull the juvenile out of the car, he says he was kicked and pushed out, according to police.

Authorities say the teenager was arrested minutes later. He was taken into custody after allegedly hitting a parked car.

Nobody was hurt.