As ALS takes its toll on ’85 Bears legend Steve “Mongo” McMichael — his friends, family, fans and teammates are launching a letter-writing campaign to get the dominant defensive tackle into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Since announcing his diagnosis to WGN’s Jarrett Payton last year, McMichael has lost his ability to speak and move his arms.

A recent pictures on Instagram posted by his wife Misty McMichael show the disease takes its devastating toll, he has been visited by many loved ones — including some of his former Super Bowl winning teammates.

McMichael, 64, was first diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, at the Mayo Clinic in January 2021.

In addition to winning the Super Bowl, McMichael recorded 95 sacks and 17 fumble recoveries.

After retiring from professional football, McMichael wrestled at WCW.

A GoFundMe raised over $200,000 for his care.

Fans interested in writing a letter on behalf of Team Mongo to support his Hall of Fame bid can send them to the following address: Pro Football Hall of Fame, 2121 George Halas Dr. NW, Canton, Ohio 44708. On the envelope SELECTION COMMITTEE should be written.