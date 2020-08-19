Teachers union criticizes CPS’ plan for full days of remote learning in the fall

CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools’ remote learning plan for this fall is creating an even deeper divide between district leaders and union members who criticized its length and lack of details Wednesday.

The plan released Tuesday calls for a full day of learning Monday through Friday, with at least three hours of live instruction for most students. It also includes group activities built into the day with a variety of independent learning periods, and requires teachers be available all day.

Chicago Teachers Union President Jesse Sharkey said Wednesday the lack of information and guidance from the district made it necessary for teachers to file a grievance. Sharkey also said the plan doesn’t take advantage of best practices when it comes to screen time.

“I wish that the board had made better use of the lessons learned in the spring about how to be engaging,” Sharkey said.

CPS CEO Janice Jackson said Wednesday she’s not willing to budge on what the union says is too long a day for remote learning.

“We are unwilling to reduce the instructional time for our students; they have lost so much already,” Jackson said.

Parents expressed a range of opinions Wednesday. Delisha Reeves’ nine and six-year-old attend Lovett elementary, and she said she’s okay with what she’s seeing from the school district so far.

“The teachers interact with the children on the laptop and my children love it. I think that’s a better option for right now until they get everything under control,” Reeves said.

The union is also demanding an increase of professional development time to allow for training and collaboration with parents and students.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot appears to be staying out of the fray for now, as the school district moves ahead with its plans for the fall.