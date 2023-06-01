CHICAGO — The much anticipated ‘Eras Tour’ is descending upon Chicago this weekend and Taylor Swift mania has officially taken over.

Swifties lined up outside Soldier Field Thursday morning to be among the first to get their hands on tour merchandise. The first fan got in line at 1 a.m.

Eras Tour merch sales began at 10 a.m. and are scheduled to close at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Taylor Swift fans are lined up outside @SoldierField for Eras Tour merch. First fan got in line at 1 a.m… sales start at 10 a.m. and go til 7p tonight. pic.twitter.com/Nzgi9DJTmU — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) June 1, 2023

Skycam9 captured long lines of fans outside of tents where the merchandise will be sold from.

“The Eras Tour” will be held at Soldier Field for three days — from June 2 through June 4 —and is completely sold-out.