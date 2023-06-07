CHICAGO — Almost all of the hotel rooms in Chicago were completely booked last weekend largely to do with the Taylor Swift-mania that took over Soldier Field.

According to Bloomberg, hotel occupancy averaged 96.8% last weekend while Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” made their stop in Chicago. For Friday and Saturday nights allow, an average of 44,383 hotel rooms were occupied.

Thee President and CEO of Choose Chicago, Lynn Osmond, said that this weekend “led to over $39 million in hotel revenue, which is an all-time record.”

The American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting and the James Beard Foundation Awards also played a part in the bookings, but nearly 200,000 concert attendees coming to town for Taylor Swift are credited with the record.