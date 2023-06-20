CHICAGO — Ridership on the CTA has bounced back in a big way, thanks, in part, to the Swifties and their love for all things Taylor.

On Tuesday, the agency announced ridership is now the highest it’s been since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“(CTA) provided 5.63 million rides for the week of June 4-10,” media relations said of ridership — its highest level in three years.

The CTA credits the jump to the three days of Taylor Swift concerts at Soldier Field (June2-4), the return of Chicago’s summer festivals, and ongoing construction on the Kennedy Expressway.

Once Swift’s Chicago concert dates wrapped, locals still sought the CTA for summer festivals such as Midsommarfest in Andersonville, the Chicago Blues Fest in Millennium Park and the Old Town Art Fair—garnering the highest Saturday ridership since the pandemic, media relations added.

Lastly, according to CTA, the start of the Kennedy reconstruction project in late March has seen increased ridership on the O’Hare branch of the Blue Line, totaling more than 70,000 riders for the week.