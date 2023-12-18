CHICAGO — The historic Ed Burke corruption trial has wrapped up after six weeks at the Dirksen Federal Building.

On Monday, jurors began deliberations to decide the fate of Burke, once the most powerful of the 50 Chicago City Council members.

PHOTO: Kevin Doellman/WGN

WGN’s Mike Lowe has been on the scene for the entirety of one of the more memorable events in the long annals of Chicago politics.

Here are five memorable moments from the Burke trial that stood out to Lowe:

Number 5

A juror brought a bag of doggie treats to the courthouse. The comfort dog ate the entire bag and got sick, causing a delay.

Number 4

Pop icon Taylor Swift was mentioned not once, but twice, during the proceedings.

Number 3

Chris Kennedy, the son of Robert F. Kennedy, showed up in a walking boot to support his friend, Ed Burke.

Number 2

Former Alderman Danny Solis, who had not been seen in public for five years, called a ride share after he testified. After being confronted with evidence of his own crimes, Solis — aka “The Undercover Alderman” — agreed to cooperate with the FBI to provide secret recordings of conversations with Burke.

One of those recordings provided the most memorable moment of the trial.

PHOTO: Kevin Doellman/WGN

Number 1

The jury heard one of the most infamous statements in Chicago politics, a recording of Ed Burke “talking tuna” in a conversation with Solis in the spring of 2017. Prosecutors say “tuna” meant business from developers of the Old Post Office given to Burke’s private law firm.

“So, did we, uh, land the tuna?” Burke says in the infamous recording. “If we land the tuna, there certainly will be a day of accounting, you can count on that.”

Now, that “day of accounting” for Burke, so to speak, is up to the nine women and three men of the jury.