CHICAGO — A well-known Chicago restaurant is closing its doors earlier than expected after almost 25 years of business.

Tavern on Rush, located at 1031 N. Rush St. in the city’s Gold Coast neighborhood, was due to shut down operations on Jan. 1, 2023 permanently. The restaurant says the closure is strictly due to the end of its lease agreement with the landlord.

In a statement addressed to team members, restaurant officials stated that a verbal agreement was reached to extend the business’ lease beyond its Oct. 31 expiration date. However, “due to contract matters out of their control,” the eatery will now close its doors on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

“We are disappointed that we have to speed up our closing date,” the statement read. “We tried to extend that but could not. Please be assured we will keep you employed through the remainder of the year.”

Officials thanked staff for a “remarkable run” and added that the team would continue to be updated on any further developments.