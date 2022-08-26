CHICAGO — A well-known Chicago restaurant is shutting down after almost 25 years of business.

Tavern on Rush, located at 1031 N. Rush St. in the city’s Gold Coast neighborhood, will permanently close its doors on Jan. 1, 2023.

In a statement, the restaurant says the closure is strictly due to the end of its lease agreement with the landlord. It also thanked its loyal customers and staff for its success.

We owe our decades of success to our loyal customers and hardworking staff, many of whom have been with Tavern on Rush since its inception in April of 1998. Chicagoans are invited to dine with us in the coming months to celebrate and say goodbye to the Tavern family. Known as the place “to see and be seen” in Chicago, Tavern quickly became a premier dining destination and a fixture on Rush Street. The contemporary steakhouse has been featured annually on the US Top 100 Independent Restaurants List. Tavern on Rush