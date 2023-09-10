CHICAGO — The annual Taste of Chicago wraps up its three-day run at Grant Park on Sunday.

From pasta to karaoke, the city’s summer tradition featured food, music and activities.

“I came with my cousin and some girlfriends,” said Tanya Reeves, who was attending her second Taste of Chicago event. “We got Thai chicken, we got burritos, we got churros and like, funnel cakes. I mean we’ve gotten a lot already.

One particular item was at the top of the list for Reeves, and it is always a crowd-pleaser.

“What went the fastest was the funnel cake,” Reeves said.

It was Carrie Maresh’s first time attending Taste of Chicago and she says she is ready to tell folks back home in North Carolina.

“They’ve missed out on some good food,” Maresh said.

Year after year, the event offers food lovers the chance to try dozens of mouth-watering dishes from around the city.

Fabio Cesar and his wife quit their jobs last year to chase their dream of starting a business. Now their food truck, Frios Gourmet Pops, is offering sweet treats to eventgoers.

“Now to be here at the Taste of Chicago and get to see people come try us out again and again. It really makes me happy,” Cesar said.

The event wraps up on Sunday, but the Taste of Chicago will return next year and some attendees say make sure to plan ahead.

“Do not wear black polyester to The Taste. Wear cotton, bring your water, Bring your family. It’s fantastic,” Tanya Reeves said.