‘Taste of Chicago To Go’ will feature online programming, community meals

CHICAGO – Thousands will not be at the Taste of Chicago in Grant Park this year due to the pandemic, but the event is going on virtually.

Taste of Chicago To Go will feature free public programming and a series of “Community Eats” meals for first responders.

The program encourages Taste of Chicago eateries to host a free, community meal from July 8 to July 12 for first responders and community organizations.

Following 2019’s debut of nine meals, the program this year has increased to 21 meals for a variety of community partners.

The city has at least one online cooking tutorial planned for each day of the Taste.

Mayor Lightfoot is holding a press conference at 9 a.m. to discuss the event further.