Target ends talks to take over vacant Macy’s at Water Tower Place

CHICAGO — A Target will not be moving into Water Tower Place on the Magnificent Mile after all.

Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd Ward) told the Chicago-Tribune he believes negative publicity was a factor.

Hopkins told the Chicago-Tribune that talks with the mall’s ownership, Brookfield Properties, ended although no specific details about why the decision was made were revealed.

Earlier this year, there were talks of a Target moving into a space previously occupied by Macy’s on Michigan Avenue after the department store closed earlier this year.

Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas told WGN in March that a Target store at the corner of Michigan Avenue and Pearson would damage the reputation of a well-heeled shopping district, calling the idea an “embarrassment” to the city.

“There is nothing “magnificent” about Target,” Pappas said. “There’s nothing wrong with Target. I shop at Target. There’s nothing wrong with Target. It just doesn’t belong in Water Tower.”

