‘Tale of the Urban Hood’ gives unique look at some of 77 Chicago neighborhoods

CHICAGO — When it comes to a city like Chicago, there are many tales to tell from all corners of the city.

From the Chicago Fire to the Haymarket Riots to the history of the Second City is almost second to none.

The inaugural trip of a trolley tour took place this weekend, dubbed ‘Tales of the Hood’, promising a unique perspective on how some of Chicago’s 77 neighborhoods got to where they are today.

The first stop of this trip was at 29th Street and the lakefront, telling the story of the Race Riots of 1919.

“A young man, Eugene Robinson in 1919 on July 27th crossed an imaginary line in the water and a white man started throwing rocks at him, and that started the Race Riots of 1919,” activist and entrepreneur Ja’Mal Green said.

Tales of the Hood, which has a West and South Side component was designed from the need to put context into communities, according to Green who is leading the tour.

“When you look at the young people running around in these communities with no sense of hope, they don’t understand the history of the city. They don’t understand why their community is where it is today,” Green said.

A stop at 66th Street and Union Avenue tells the story of Asiaha Butler, who saw her Englewood neighborhood in crisis and started RAGE, or Resident Association of Greater Englewood.

It’s taken 15 years of hard work to see the progress today.

“We have found, whatever we’re dealing with, let’s make it beautiful. I call them peaceful oasis’,” Butler said.

In a piece to understanding history, there is hope that could bring peace back to parts of Chicago in the near future.

“We really need to learn about the history to make a difference in what’s going on,” Chicago resident Maya Huggins said.