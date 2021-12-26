Take a breather and connect with nature at River Trail Nature Center

NORTHBROOK, Ill —The River Trail Nature Center in Northbrook offers a respite and fresh air for those with cabin fever this holiday season.

Visitors can take a breather from the hustle and bustle and get up and close with some animals at the center, located at 3120 Milwaukee Avenue.

“We are a gateway to nature,” the center’s Michele Mottlowitz said. “We have a variety of exhibits.”

There are dozens of animals including turtles, eagles and a very active coyote. And there’s always someone to answer your questions.

Programs for families are free. There are lots of crafts and classes.

The animals at the center cannot be released into the wild. They would not survive because of injuries or deformities.

The center is part of the Cook County Forest Preserve and entrance is free. It is open seven days a week.