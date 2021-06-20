SWAT Team called after woman shot in Loop: police

CHICAGO — A shooting incident in Chicago’s Loop Sunday afternoon prompted the response of a SWAT Team.

Authorities responded to a building in the 100 block of W. Adams just before 2 p.m. According to police, a 24-year-old woman was found in the lobby of the building with a gunshot wound to her leg.

Details remain limited but police say SWAT is currently responding.

Police did not make clear why SWAT was called to the scene. No further information was provided.

The woman’s condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.