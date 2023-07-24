CPD able to resolve standoff with no injuries

CHICAGO — Police said a 10-year-old boy is in custody after a SWAT incident was resolved on the Far South Side Monday afternoon.

According to the Chicago Police Department, SWAT responded to an incident where a 10-year-old boy undergoing mental distress fired a single shot at responding officers near a home in the 9800 block of South Charles Avenue.

After establishing a perimeter around the home, SWAT first fired bean bag rounds at the house, without striking the 10-year-old. After tensions reached their apex, police deployed an OC round near the home, leading to the boy dropping the gun.

“SWAT officers deployed one OC round to the wall of the house where the individual was standing on the porch,” said CPD deputy chief Migdelia Bulnes. “The individual got scared, threw the gun, and officers were able to detain him.”

Police said he was safely taken into custody and transported to an area hospital for evaluation.

According to the National Institute of Justice, OC rounds — or Oleoresin Capsicum rounds, aka ‘pepper spray’ — started gaining popularity in the 1990’s among law enforcement officers and police departments across the United States as an alternative, safer method for incapacitating an individual.

Today, the rounds are typically 40mm in size, with a foam tip that compresses and breaches an irritant powder pocket on impact, helping incapacitate a subject without causing physical harm.

Alderman Matt O’Shea commended CPD’s response, offering praise for their de-escalation tactics and use of less lethal force to resolve the standoff without anyone being injured.

“We had officers fired upon. We had an individual in a mental health crisis,” O’Shea said. “The police department, using their training, were able to assess the situation and carefully talk this young boy down.”

Police said the questions of why the gun obtained by the boy wasn’t secured inside the home — and how he got his hands on it — remain under investigation.

WGN is actively following this incident and will update as more information is retrieved.